Insider Selling: Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Sells $87,912.00 in Stock

Utah Medical Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UTMD) Director Barbara A. Payne sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $87,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ UTMD opened at $87.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $86.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.96. Utah Medical Products, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.22 and a twelve month high of $95.64. The company has a market capitalization of $317.97 million, a PE ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.25.

Utah Medical Products (NASDAQ:UTMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. Utah Medical Products had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%.

Separately, TheStreet raised Utah Medical Products from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UTMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Utah Medical Products by 49.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,619 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,215,000 after buying an additional 32,001 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 41,776 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 26,304 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 488,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $43,089,000 after purchasing an additional 11,248 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Utah Medical Products by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 33,420 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,894,000 after purchasing an additional 10,427 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Utah Medical Products in the 1st quarter worth about $830,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.65% of the company’s stock.

Utah Medical Products Company Profile

Utah Medical Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing, developing, and marketing of disposable and reusable medical devices. It focuses on the healthcare of women and babies. Its products are used for blood pressure monitoring and blood collection, electrosurgery, gynecology, neonatal critical care, perinatology, and urology.

