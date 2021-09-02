Insider Selling: Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO Sells $310,772.25 in Stock

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) CFO John Landry sold 11,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total transaction of $310,772.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Landry also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, John Landry sold 8,801 shares of Vapotherm stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.52, for a total transaction of $242,203.52.

NYSE:VAPO opened at $28.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $736.00 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of -1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 4.63. Vapotherm, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.64 and a fifty-two week high of $38.46.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.35) EPS. Research analysts predict that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vapotherm from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 134.9% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 32,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 56,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 32,228 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 93,928.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Vapotherm by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. 74.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

