Insider Selling: Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Sells 11,193 Shares of Stock

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Ryan Mcinerney also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Visa alerts:

On Monday, August 2nd, Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $2,756,723.97.

Visa stock traded down $5.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $224.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,687,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,226,837. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $436.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $238.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $373,000. DAGCO Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. DAGCO Inc. now owns 9,208 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,950,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 66,293 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $14,036,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639 shares during the period. America First Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,777,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares during the period. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 9,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,934,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.