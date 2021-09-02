Insider Selling: Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Director Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.52, for a total value of $675,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 470,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,799,354.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Cam Gallagher also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total value of $510,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Cam Gallagher sold 15,798 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.88, for a total value of $740,610.24.

On Friday, July 2nd, Cam Gallagher sold 10,000 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $495,800.00.

Shares of ZNTL traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $66.92. The company had a trading volume of 147,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,028. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.87 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $53.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.82. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.41 and a 52-week high of $68.66.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.21). On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ZNTL shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 283,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,293,000 after buying an additional 881 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 53.0% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after purchasing an additional 6,100 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $1,736,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,917,000 after purchasing an additional 35,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

