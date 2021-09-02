InsurAce (INSUR) Price Tops $2.49 on Major Exchanges

InsurAce (CURRENCY:INSUR) traded up 7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, InsurAce has traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One InsurAce coin can now be bought for about $2.49 or 0.00005043 BTC on popular exchanges. InsurAce has a market capitalization of $28.09 million and approximately $2.46 million worth of InsurAce was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002024 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.01 or 0.00064748 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.52 or 0.00132540 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.43 or 0.00156647 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,747.33 or 0.07580676 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003256 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,605.05 or 1.00348594 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $486.90 or 0.00984984 BTC.

About InsurAce

InsurAce’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,266,626 coins. InsurAce’s official Twitter account is @insur_ace

According to CryptoCompare, “InsurChain is started by XLAB Foundation LTD.，a a non-profit foundation organization founded in 2018 in Singapore. InsurChain will become the provider of the global blockchain infrastructure for all insurance markets around the world and a blockchain-based insurance ecosystem. On one hand, we will build an enterprise-level blockchain-based platform, on the other hand, we will also build scalable Dapps to support the system. We will leverage blockchain to address the pain point in insurance and improve operating efficiency of the entire industry. InsurChainCoin (INSUR) is the crypto token used in the InsurChain ecosystem. Users can exchange InsurCoin for various functions of InsurChain. Other than, InsurCoin can also be used as an asset in certain transactions on the platform. “

InsurAce Coin Trading

