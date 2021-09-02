Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $1.18 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 514 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVW. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.1% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $78.79 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $54.92 and a 52-week high of $79.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.