Integrated Advisors Network LLC Has $927,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,746 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $927,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,046.2% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 447 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 135.6% during the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $95.49 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $95.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $92.42 and a 12 month high of $97.18.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

