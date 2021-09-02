Integrated Advisors Network LLC Increases Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,086 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 651.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 55,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,558,000 after buying an additional 47,719 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 207,375 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,403,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 3,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,483 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.74.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $71.87 on Thursday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.56 and a 1 year high of $73.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.11.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 40.06%.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.