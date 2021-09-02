Integrated Advisors Network LLC Makes New $814,000 Investment in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,246 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $814,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 11.5% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Arista Networks during the second quarter worth about $228,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 24.9% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 512,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $185,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,266 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3,283.9% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 63,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,184,000 after purchasing an additional 62,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 5.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,078,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. 61.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 6,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total value of $2,124,742.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,688.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.11, for a total value of $579,603.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,092,033.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 166,616 shares of company stock valued at $61,818,726. Company insiders own 22.01% of the company’s stock.

ANET stock opened at $359.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.59 billion, a PE ratio of 39.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $384.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $370.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $335.52.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 20.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $363.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Arista Networks presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.33.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

