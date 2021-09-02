Integrated Advisors Network LLC Raises Stake in Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Horizon Therapeutics Public were worth $761,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HZNP. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Horizon Therapeutics Public during the 1st quarter worth $120,151,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,730,327 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $251,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,377,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,415,314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,191 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 1,232.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,059,438 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $97,511,000 after purchasing an additional 979,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Horizon Therapeutics Public by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,367,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,837,000 after purchasing an additional 796,054 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Horizon Therapeutics Public alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $103.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $118.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public from $96.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.08.

Shares of NASDAQ HZNP opened at $110.10 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited has a 52 week low of $66.41 and a 52 week high of $111.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.08.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.75. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The firm had revenue of $832.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 79.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Elizabeth H.Z. Thompson sold 7,542 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.34, for a total transaction of $802,016.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,187 shares in the company, valued at $1,508,645.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 25,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.74, for a total transaction of $2,543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,618 shares of company stock valued at $7,091,649 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Horizon Therapeutics Public

Horizon Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which is engages in the research, development, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Orphan and Rheumatology, and Inflammation segments. The Orphan and Rheumatology segment consists of medicines KRYSTEXXA, RAVICTI, PROCYSBI, ACTIMMUNE, BUPHENYL, QUINSAIR, and RAYOS.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP).

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Therapeutics Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.