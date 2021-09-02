Integrated Advisors Network LLC Reduces Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC lowered its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its stake in Deere & Company by 125.0% during the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Robbins Farley LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the first quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Deere & Company by 75.0% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

DE has been the subject of several recent research reports. boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

In other news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE DE opened at $376.71 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $360.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $361.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of $116.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.83, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.97 and a 1 year high of $400.34.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is presently 41.43%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

