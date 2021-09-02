Integrated Advisors Network LLC Trims Stock Position in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 45 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 18.3% during the second quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 5.3% during the second quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 12.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 31.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zebra Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $482.14.

In other news, insider Bill Burns sold 2,000 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $579.15, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 629 shares of Zebra Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.60, for a total transaction of $355,762.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,745,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 10,081 shares of company stock valued at $5,886,896 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:ZBRA opened at $582.78 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $549.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $511.03. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $246.83 and a 12 month high of $594.14. The company has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19 and a beta of 1.59.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

