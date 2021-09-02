Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino Sells 97,000 Shares of Stock

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) EVP Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 97,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $15,018,510.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $494,062.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Laura Sepp-Lorenzino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, Laura Sepp-Lorenzino sold 26,000 shares of Intellia Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $3,594,240.00.

Shares of NTLA opened at $164.04 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.36 and a beta of 2.14. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.54 and a 1-year high of $202.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.40). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 442.58% and a negative return on equity of 39.01%. The company had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Intellia Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 59.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $49,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 67.8% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $80.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.38.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

