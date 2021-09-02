InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 2,478 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 100,666 shares.The stock last traded at $64.58 and had previously closed at $64.25.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IHG shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Peel Hunt raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.00.

The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.26 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.74.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $181,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in InterContinental Hotels Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group Company Profile (NYSE:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group Plc owns and operates hotels. The firm’s hotel brands include: InterContinental, Crowne Plaza, Hotel Indigo, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, EVEN Hotels, IHG Rewards Club, Kimpton and HUALUXE Hotels and Resorts. It operates through the following segments: Europe, Middle East, Asia and Africa, Americas, Greater China and Central.

