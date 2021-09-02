International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL) Trading Down 2.6%

Shares of International Baler Co. (OTCMKTS:IBAL) fell 2.6% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1.76 and last traded at $1.90. 200 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 2,916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.80. The stock has a market cap of $9.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 0.57.

About International Baler (OTCMKTS:IBAL)

International Baler Corp. engages in design and manufacturing of baling equipment, which is fabricated from steel and utilizes hydraulic and electrical components to compress a variety of materials into bales for easier handling, shipping, disposal, storage, and for recycling. It offers variety of balers, standard models, as well as custom models to meet specific customer requirements.

