inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

inTEST Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 108,700 shares, a decrease of 14.7% from the July 29th total of 127,400 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 170,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised inTEST from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on inTEST from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of inTEST from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

INTT traded up $0.40 on Thursday, reaching $12.58. The company had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,821. The stock has a market cap of $135.65 million, a P/E ratio of 27.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 2.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.65. inTEST has a one year low of $4.03 and a one year high of $18.00.

inTEST (NYSEAMERICAN:INTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.82 million for the quarter. inTEST had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 12.93%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that inTEST will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of inTEST by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 810,637 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,594,000 after acquiring an additional 38,900 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in inTEST by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 486,896 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,904 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in inTEST by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,953 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,881,000 after purchasing an additional 131,412 shares in the last quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. raised its stake in inTEST by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 153,107 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 19,687 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of inTEST by 37.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 139,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 38,135 shares in the last quarter. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

inTEST Company Profile

inTEST Corp. engages in the supply of precision-engineered solutions for manufacturing and testing across a wide range of markets including automotive, defense, aerospace, electronics, fiber optic, machining, medical, telecom, and semiconductor. It operates through the Thermal Products and Electromechanical Semiconductor Products (EMS) business segments.

