Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PKW) by 18.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,748,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $609,029,000 after acquiring an additional 707,459 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,235,436 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $292,062,000 after acquiring an additional 153,278 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 2,304,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,994,000 after acquiring an additional 168,366 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 823,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,311,000 after buying an additional 192,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,993 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 63,704 shares during the last quarter.

PKW stock opened at $94.88 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.67 and its 200 day moving average is $88.07. Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $57.64 and a 12-month high of $95.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.186 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st.

About Invesco BuyBack Achievers ETF

PowerShares Buyback Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Share BuyBack Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to track the performance of companies that meet the requirements to be classified as BuyBack Achievers. To become eligible for inclusion in the Index, a company must be incorporated in the United States, trade on a United States exchange and must have repurchased at least 5% or more of its outstanding shares for the trailing 12 months.

