Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.
NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.05.
Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile
Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.