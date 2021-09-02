Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) Announces $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund (NYSE:IHIT) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.044 per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th.

NYSE:IHIT traded down $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $9.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,866. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.54. Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund has a one year low of $7.54 and a one year high of $10.05.

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund Company Profile

Invesco High Income 2023 Target Term Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It also invests in real estate debt securities including commercial mortgage-backed securities. The fund employs fundamental analysis with bottom-up approach to create its portfolio.

