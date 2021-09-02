Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Bought by BCJ Capital Management LLC

BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 168,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,852 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 6.4% of BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. BCJ Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $59,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Research Corp raised its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.39 during trading on Thursday, hitting $380.19. 1,235,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,176,078. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $364.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.32. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.71.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.397 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

