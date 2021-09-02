Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 7,806 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 73,739 shares.The stock last traded at $205.06 and had previously closed at $204.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $191.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPG. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 23,100.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 14.9% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 131.4% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 2.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

