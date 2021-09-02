Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) Stock Position Increased by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF (NASDAQ:PSCI) by 7.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 393 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 110,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,352,000 after buying an additional 6,075 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF by 148.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,000 after buying an additional 6,844 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $606,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter worth $56,000.

PSCI opened at $94.48 on Thursday. Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $99.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.18 and its 200-day moving average is $93.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Industrials ETF Company Profile

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Industrials Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States industrial companies.

