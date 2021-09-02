Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Buys 250,000 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).

INVP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 298.60 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.17. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.

About Investec Group

Investec Group provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom South Africa, and internationally. The company offers wealth and investment products and services, including portfolio management, discretionary wealth management, financial planning, stockbroking/execution, pensions and retirement, and investment advisory services for private clients, charities, pension funds and trusts.

