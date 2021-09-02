Investec Group (LON:INVP) Insider Fani Titi Buys 250,000 Shares

Investec Group (LON:INVP) insider Fani Titi purchased 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 303 ($3.96) per share, for a total transaction of £757,500 ($989,678.60).
INVP traded up GBX 0.20 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 298.60 ($3.90). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 896,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,479,935. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 286.62 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 266.17. Investec Group has a 52 week low of GBX 126.10 ($1.65) and a 52 week high of GBX 316.60 ($4.14). The firm has a market cap of £2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 11.84.
