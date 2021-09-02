Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.
ITIC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.50. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $194.39.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.
About Investors Title
Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).
