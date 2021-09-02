Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Short Interest Update

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 15,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the July 29th total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.4 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

ITIC traded up $1.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $191.50. 6 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,556. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $176.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $362.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $129.79 and a 52 week high of $194.39.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Investors Title by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $19,402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,088,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,218 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,229,000 after buying an additional 1,997 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 95.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,785 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,153,000 after buying an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Investors Title by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,039 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,023,000 after buying an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

