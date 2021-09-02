Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.37. Invitation Homes reported earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full year earnings of $1.44 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.47 to $1.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $491.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $482.59 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.59% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INVH shares. Zelman & Associates downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Shares of NYSE:INVH traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $42.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,956,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,592,757. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $24.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.84. Invitation Homes has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $42.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is 53.13%.

In related news, Director Janice L. Sears sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $114,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Invitation Homes by 17.6% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 22,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,000 after purchasing an additional 3,357 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Invitation Homes in the second quarter worth approximately $2,732,000. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,450,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125,440 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 27,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 9,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Invitation Homes by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,325,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,358 shares in the last quarter. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

