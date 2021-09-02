IOST Market Capitalization Tops $740.46 Million (IOST)

IOST (CURRENCY:IOST) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, IOST has traded 2.2% higher against the dollar. IOST has a total market cap of $740.46 million and $146.88 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0450 or 0.00000091 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) is a (PoB) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 16,454,275,775 coins. The Reddit community for IOST is /r/IOStoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . IOST’s official Twitter account is @IOStoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken . The official website for IOST is iost.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps. IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform. Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour. “

Buying and Selling IOST

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IOST should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

