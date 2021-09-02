iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Shares Gap Up to $47.98

iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $47.98, but opened at $49.49. iRhythm Technologies shares last traded at $47.84, with a volume of 976 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. cut shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of iRhythm Technologies from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of iRhythm Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.50.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.23. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.52 and a beta of 1.45.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.38. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 18.41% and a negative net margin of 19.41%. The company had revenue of $81.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. will post -3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,974,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,139,000 after purchasing an additional 161,457 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in iRhythm Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,316,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 23.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,409,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,505,000 after buying an additional 269,403 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 22.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,165,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,334,000 after purchasing an additional 212,601 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 27.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,006,000 after buying an additional 174,847 shares in the last quarter. 96.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:IRTC)

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.