Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,570 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,384,132 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,360,060,000 after acquiring an additional 3,393,063 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $78,919,000. Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the first quarter worth approximately $69,989,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 28.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,178,604 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $314,653,000 after buying an additional 1,142,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 102.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,071,248 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $126,059,000 after buying an additional 1,047,779 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.81% of the company’s stock.

Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. 324,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,011,969. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $66.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.36 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.05) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1096.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.13.

Las Vegas Sands Company Profile

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

