iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:IEI opened at $131.27 on Thursday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $129.59 and a one year high of $133.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.82.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

