iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sets New 1-Year High at $40.43

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $40.43 and last traded at $40.38, with a volume of 101371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $40.36.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.42.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AOK. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 127.0% in the 1st quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 12,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 23,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 31,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 4,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 273,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,580,000 after acquiring an additional 2,603 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

