iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Short Interest Update

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, a decline of 14.5% from the July 29th total of 2,900,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,499,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

IXUS traded up $0.28 on Thursday, reaching $74.46. The stock had a trading volume of 2,553,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,514. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.66 and a fifty-two week high of $75.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.87 and a 200-day moving average of $72.46.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.852 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sara Bay Financial raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sara Bay Financial now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 35,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period.

