iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) Stake Lessened by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 118,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.08% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 26.5% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 24.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 247.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 16.9% in the second quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter worth $201,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:IUSV opened at $73.68 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.12. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 12-month low of $52.08 and a 12-month high of $74.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.267 dividend. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

