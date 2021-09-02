iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 50.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,159 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after acquiring an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 30,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,774 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,453,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,267,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.72 on Thursday, hitting $78.78. 13,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,816,176. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.37 and its 200 day moving average is $74.41. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $56.58 and a 52-week high of $78.29.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a dividend of $0.709 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

