iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EFV. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 49.2% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 66,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 21,897 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1,194.2% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 6,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 254.3% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 25,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after buying an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter.

EFV traded up $0.48 on Thursday, reaching $52.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,042,132 shares. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.03. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

