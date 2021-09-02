iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 271,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 21,828 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of River Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,991,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EEM. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $515,875,000 after purchasing an additional 6,044,211 shares during the period. Steadfast Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,012,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $91,273,000. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,976,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 102.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,631,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $140,388,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,889 shares during the period. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $52.84. The company had a trading volume of 24,988,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,849,500. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $42.29 and a one year high of $58.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average of $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

