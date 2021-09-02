iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 39.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 27,692 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Silver Trust alerts:

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $22.37 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.09. iShares Silver Trust has a 12 month low of $20.45 and a 12 month high of $27.98.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Featured Article: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Silver Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Silver Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.