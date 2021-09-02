Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) Issues Earnings Results

Itamar Medical (NASDAQ:ITMR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Itamar Medical updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ITMR traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,432. The stock has a market cap of $333.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.58 and a beta of 1.12. Itamar Medical has a 12 month low of $16.36 and a 12 month high of $26.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.87.

ITMR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on Itamar Medical from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Itamar Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

Itamar Medical Ltd. engages in the research, development, marketing, selling, and leasing of non-invasive medical devices based on peripheral arterial tone signals. It develops and markets two products, namely, WatchPAT and EndoPAT. The WatchPAT diagnoses sleep apnea, which has been proven to be a substantial risk factor in cardiac disease.

