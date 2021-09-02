J. Christopher Hurt Sells 31,926 Shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) Stock

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (NYSE:BBW) insider J. Christopher Hurt sold 31,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.60, for a total transaction of $593,823.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BBW traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.06. 177,605 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,856. The firm has a market capitalization of $289.21 million, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.07 and its 200 day moving average is $12.03. Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.33 and a 52 week high of $21.00.

Get Build-A-Bear Workshop alerts:

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.63. Build-A-Bear Workshop had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 37.73%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.82) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Build-A-Bear Workshop during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop in the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop by 250.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 13,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Build-A-Bear Workshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Build-A-Bear Workshop Company Profile

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc operates as a multi-channel retailer, which offers interactive retail-entertainment experience. It operates through following segments: Direct-To-Consumer, Commercial, and International Franchising. The Direct-To-Consumer segment offers company-owned retail stores located in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Denmark, China, and e-commerce sites.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Build-A-Bear Workshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.