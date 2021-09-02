J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $993,000 Holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) by 185.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,980 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,130 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 3,090.9% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 98.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 422 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,713.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. Finally, First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Financials ETF by 111.9% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period.

VFH stock opened at $94.34 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.12. Vanguard Financials ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $96.19.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

