J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Invests $954,000 in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 47.6% during the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,050 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 97.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at $910,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF by 84.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $113.58 on Thursday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $79.49 and a 12-month high of $113.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $110.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.30.

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

