James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.00.

JRVR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut James River Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Truist raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised James River Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 11.1% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in James River Group by 20.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 8,687 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in James River Group by 8.1% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of James River Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. 99.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JRVR opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 0.47. James River Group has a 1 year low of $30.75 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $191.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.93 million. James River Group had a negative return on equity of 5.04% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. James River Group’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that James River Group will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.28%.

About James River Group

James River Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of a group of specialty insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment offers E&S commercial lines liability and property insurance products.

