Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a decrease of 23.2% from the July 29th total of 6,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $572.00 on Thursday. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 52-week low of $572.00 and a 52-week high of $572.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $572.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $547.61.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

