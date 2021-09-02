Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ)

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of European Wax Center (NASDAQ:EWCZ) in a research report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for European Wax Center’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EWCZ. Morgan Stanley started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bank of America started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on European Wax Center in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.67.

NASDAQ:EWCZ opened at $24.61 on Monday. European Wax Center has a 1-year low of $18.55 and a 1-year high of $27.88.

European Wax Center Inc is a personal care franchise brand. It offer wax services from certified Wax Specialists as well as full collection of proprietary products in the skincare, body and brow categories. European Wax Center Inc is based in PLANO, Texas.

