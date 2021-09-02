Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target to $320.00

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $300.00 to $320.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.06% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on WDAY. Loop Capital raised their target price on Workday from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Workday in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Workday from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Workday from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Workday from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Workday currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.91.

Get Workday alerts:

WDAY opened at $273.37 on Thursday. Workday has a 1-year low of $195.81 and a 1-year high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,518.64 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $239.12 and a 200-day moving average of $242.96.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The software maker reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Workday had a positive return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 0.79%. Workday’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Workday will post -0.53 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 2,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.37, for a total value of $563,845.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.11, for a total value of $310,842.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,839 shares of company stock worth $29,769,702 in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Workday by 41.3% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,814,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC increased its position in shares of Workday by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 12,885 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,201,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Workday by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,339,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA acquired a new position in shares of Workday during the 1st quarter worth approximately $281,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.