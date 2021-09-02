Jefferies Financial Group Initiates Coverage on Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) in a report published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Campbell Soup’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CPB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Campbell Soup from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Campbell Soup from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $51.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.67.

Shares of NYSE CPB opened at $42.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.59. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $53.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 9.18% and a return on equity of 33.21%. The business’s revenue was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in Campbell Soup by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 12,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 8.3% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,873,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after buying an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Campbell Soup in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,646,000. 52.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Campbell Soup Co engages in manufacture and marketing of convenience food products such as soup, simple meals, snacks, and healthy beverages. It operates through the following segments: Meals and Beverages, and Snacks. The Meals and Beverages segment includes the retail and food service businesses in the U.S., Canada and Latin America.

