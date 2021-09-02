Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) – Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Nordson in a report released on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Boroditsky now expects that the industrial products company will earn $7.95 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $7.66. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nordson’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.59 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.34. Nordson had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $646.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $604.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nordson from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Nordson from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.00.

NDSN opened at $240.94 on Thursday. Nordson has a 52 week low of $178.60 and a 52 week high of $243.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $225.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $212.76.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NDSN. Bbva USA bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth about $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in shares of Nordson by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 367 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Nordson during the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 9,550 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory P. Merk sold 236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $53,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,417,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,250,000 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. This is an increase from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.23%.

About Nordson

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

