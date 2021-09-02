Jennifer Pileggi Sells 114,008 Shares of Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) Stock

Zuora, Inc. (NYSE:ZUO) SVP Jennifer Pileggi sold 114,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.92, for a total value of $1,929,015.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Jennifer Pileggi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 12th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 4,546 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.45, for a total value of $79,327.70.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jennifer Pileggi sold 7,607 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.13, for a total value of $130,307.91.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Jennifer Pileggi sold 10,000 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $180,500.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Jennifer Pileggi sold 16,735 shares of Zuora stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $266,755.90.

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $17.48 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.99. Zuora, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $18.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -27.31 and a beta of 2.17.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Zuora had a negative return on equity of 42.30% and a negative net margin of 23.79%. The firm had revenue of $86.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.41 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zuora, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Zuora from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 90.6% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,315,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after buying an additional 625,352 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 24.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,671,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,733,000 after buying an additional 323,506 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 217.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 121,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 83,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Zuora by 72.8% in the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 291,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after buying an additional 122,728 shares during the last quarter. 59.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zuora Company Profile

Zuora, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based subscription management platform. Its products include Zuora Billing, Zuora Revenue, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Collect AI, and Zuora Analytics. It offers solutions to software, healthcare, education, B2C, and communications industries. The company was founded in 2007 by K.V.

