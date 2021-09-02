JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.040-$-0.030 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $52 million-$53 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.70 million.JFrog also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.050-$-0.040 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FROG. Zacks Investment Research cut JFrog from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of JFrog in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on JFrog from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on JFrog from $86.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on JFrog from $63.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $63.80.

Shares of NASDAQ FROG traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.18. The stock had a trading volume of 22,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,922. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion and a P/E ratio of -93.90. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.78. JFrog has a 52 week low of $33.38 and a 52 week high of $95.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in JFrog stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,659 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in JFrog were worth $733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.03% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

