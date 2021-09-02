JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JinkoSolar Holding Co., Ltd. is a solar product manufacturer with operations based in Jiangxi Province and Zhejiang Province in China. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain from recovered silicon materials to solar modules. JinkoSolar’s principal products are silicon wafers, solar cells and solar modules which are all along the photovoltaic value chain, with a global network spanning across Europe, North America and Asia. “

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of JinkoSolar from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.75.

JKS stock opened at $50.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $52.02 and its 200 day moving average is $44.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.00. JinkoSolar has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $90.20.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. JinkoSolar had a net margin of 0.43% and a return on equity of 2.98%. JinkoSolar’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that JinkoSolar will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 652.4% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,342,000 after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.3% in the first quarter. Quantitative Investment Management LLC now owns 29,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.7% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,281,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $53,433,000 after purchasing an additional 91,671 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of JinkoSolar in the first quarter worth approximately $720,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 340.0% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 65,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,715,000 after purchasing an additional 50,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd. engages in the design, development, production and marketing of photovoltaic products, and solar system integration services. It focuses on vertically integrated solar power products manufacturing business from silicon ingots, wafers, and cells to solar modules. The company was founded by Xiande Li, Kangping Chen, and Xianhua Li on August 3, 2007 and is headquartered in Shangrao, China.

