JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Price Target Cut to $18.00 by Analysts at Barclays

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) had its price objective trimmed by Barclays from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

JOAN has been the subject of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on JOANN from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut JOANN from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on JOANN from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on JOANN from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on JOANN in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $18.67.

NASDAQ:JOAN opened at $13.27 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.95. The firm has a market cap of $559.46 million and a PE ratio of 2.24. JOANN has a 1 year low of $9.75 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62.

JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $574.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $566.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that JOANN will post 2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. JOANN’s payout ratio is 6.75%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,000. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in JOANN during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $156,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

