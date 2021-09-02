Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Raised by Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA

Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 441,165 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,847 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.9% of Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $38,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 59,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,721,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Doliver Advisors LP lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 343,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,576,000 after buying an additional 3,528 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $727,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $174.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,162,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $133.65 and a fifty-two week high of $179.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.70. The company has a market capitalization of $459.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.13, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.54 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 price objective on Johnson & Johnson and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, May 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.38.

